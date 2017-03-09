Senior Spotlight

￼

Casey

Wall

By: Nicole Varns

Casey Wall was born February 22, 1999, to Brent and Raelynn Wall.

Casey, also known as Wally, has one older brother, Garrett Wall.

Activities Casey has been involved in while in high school include track and wrestling. His favorite sport is rodeo.

Wally loves to hang out after rodeos to pass time. Casey’s favorite movie is The Breakfast Club and his favorite musician is Twenty One Pilots.

Wally’s favorite saying is “Everyone sucks, suck less” by Manoji.

Going to Walt Disney World is Casey’s favorite childhood memory.

When Casey was younger he imagined himself as someone who made a ton of money.

Wally’s most memorable moment was getting a varsity pin in wrestling. His most embarrassing moment was going to school on a day that they had canceled but he didn’t know.

If Casey could relive any moment it would be when he got his first check for bull riding at a rodeo.

Wally’s greatest achievement was making it to the IRA finals in 2016.

His favorite reason for not having work done on time is there wasn’t success time. His favorite reason for being tardy is he was talking to a teacher.

Casey’s biggest regret was not being better at track.

Wally’s favorite class was Sociology.

What Casey loved most about high school was the weekends.

After high school Casey’s goal is to get a college degree.

Advice he would give to underclassmen is to not get behind in homework.

The person that inspired Casey the most was his father because he went through so much adversity in his life and he was never afraid to work and have his own opinions.