A-W Dancers Perform at State Basketball Tournament

By: Kaberly Coyle

The Akron-Westfield Dance Team was selected to perform at the girls state basketball tournament on Tuesday, February 28th.

The A-W Dance Team was one of 55 teams chosen out of over 500 teams from around Iowa to perform during halftime of one of the games at the girls state basketball tournament.

The girls performed their second place kick routine during the halftime of the quarterfinal round of the state tournament.

A-W Dancers who performed at State Basketball are: (front row) Megan Swancutt,

Jillian Hyer, Courtney Waterbury, Makayla Swancutt, Jessica Delgado, (back row)

Jordan Neubrand, McKenna Van Eldik, Kailee Tucker, Cassie Hansen, Kaberly Coyle, and Jessica Hansen.