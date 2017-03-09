Local AAU wrestlers compete at state

By Steve Peterson

Eight West Sioux youth wrestlers competed at the Iowa AAU State Tournament in Des Moines Feb. 25.

Some wrestled as Falcon Wrestling Club (FWC) while others were Legends of Gold (LoG) team members.

Michael Baker (LoG) placed fourth for 23.5 points in Fifth/Sixth Grade 70 B Division for the best finish.

“The Iowa AAU State Tournament is one tough tournament. To qualify is a great honor in itself. To win matches is even more impressive. To make it to the medal stand like Baker did is a great accomplishment. Wrestling is a tough sport and these young wrestlers competed at a very high level. Watching these guys compete this weekend reassured what we already knew, FWC has a very bright future,” said FWC Coach Mark Van Oort.

Their results:

Baker: won by fall over Trace Meyer (Sumner Fredericksburg Cougars) in a fall in 0:49; Baker won by major decision over Casey Kelley (Hammerin’ Hawks), 9-0; Drew Robinson (East Central Story) won by decision over Baker, 4-3 in the quarterfinals; Baker won by fall over Tyler Schutt (Southern Iowa Outlaws) in a fall in 1:30; Baker won by major decision over Koufax Christensen (Waukee Wrestling), 11-0; Baker won by technical fall over Brody Brisker (Wilton Wrestling Club), 15-0; and Drew Robinson (ECS Club) won by decision over Baker in the third place match, 6-1.

Seventh/Eighth Grade 120 C Division: Carson Lynott (LoG) had eight team points. Lynott won by fall over Dionte LaDouceur (Bettendorf Wrestling Club) in a fall in 0.58; Lynott beat Caden Pfiffner (DC Elite) in a fall in 2:12; Cael Rahnavardi (team Bosco) beat Lynott, in a decision, 6-3.

Fifth/Sixth Grade 150 B Division: Ashton Feekes scored seven team points. Feekes (FWC) won by fall over Logan Wright (West Branch Wrestling Club) in a fall in 2:49; Beau Knobloch (Winterset Pack Wrestling) won by fall over Feekes in 0:53. Feekes won by fall over Jac Van Wyhe (Lyon’s Den) in 0:53; Jarin Peyton (North Lynn Lynx) won by decision over Feekes, 7-1.

Seventh/Eighth Grade, C 75 Division: Drayven Kraft (FWC) scored four team points. Kraft won by fall over Jacob Dale (Clarinda Elite) in 1:19; Cody Hay (Bondurant Wrestling Club) won by decision over Kraft, 8-3; Lane Scorpil (DC Elite) won by major decision over Kraft, 10-2.

In C Seventh/Eighth Grade C 95 Division: Cadin Hermann (Future Trojans Wrestling) won by fall over Ty Herpst (FWC) in 2:38; and Kayden Gryp (WRATH of Williamsburg) beat Herpst in a fall in 2:08.

In C Seventh/Eighth Grade 95 Division: Drew Fox (Elite Takedown Club) won by technical fall over Jakob Kramer (FWC), 16-1; and Eric Kinkaid (Young Guns) beat Kramer in a technical fall, 19-4.

In Third/Fourth Grade 70, A Division: Keysten Jacobsen (Jesup Iron Hawls) beat Dustin Van Oort in a decision, 5-2; Jordan Rial (Bondrurant Wrestling) beat Van Oort in a fall in 2:13.

In Fifth/Sixth Grade 80 Pounds, B Division: Lucas Bruhl (Ankeny Wrestling Club) beat Zac Finzen (FWC) in a fall in 2:54 and Kaden Abbas (Ackley- Geneva-Wellsburg-Steamboat Rock) won by decision over Finzen, 3-2.