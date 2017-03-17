Hedlund chosen for All-Star game

The Dordt College Defender Gold Club is hosting its annual high school basketball all-star games on Saturday, March 18 at the De Witt Gym on Dordt College’s campus. The event is again sponsored by American State Bank.

The Defender Gold Club/American State Bank girls all-star game will start at 5:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow at about 7:15 p.m.

Senior players are chosen from the Lakes, Siouxland and War Eagle Conferences to comprise the rosters.

Ann Hedlund of Akron-Westfield, War Eagle Conference, is among the players chosen to play in the girls all-star game.