INA All-State selections

for girls’ basketball

The Iowa Newspaper Association announced its 2017 All-State Girls Basketball teams for Class 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A March 7 naming Pocahontas Area’s Elle Ruffridge as Miss Basketball. The four-time all-stater led her squad to state finals three times in her career, including state titles in 2016 and 2017. She finished her career as the all-time leader in Iowa in points scored with 2,951, three-point field goals made with 466 and assists with 802 for the Indians. Ruffridge will continue her basketball career at Missouri State University next year.

Iowa sports writers and coaches met for the selection of the teams in Des Moines.

In Class 2A, junior Taylor Rodenbrugh of West Sioux was named Back Court Third Team.