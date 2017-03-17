Question of the Week

By: Ean Beavers

This week students and staff were asked “what is your favorite candy and why?”

Hailey Wait said, “Twix, because of the chocolate and the texture.”

Paxton Giedd said, “A Take Five bar, because peanut butter and chocolate are the best in the world.”

Cody Voter replied, “Twix, why? Just because I like Twix.”

Kyler Toben said, “Sour gummy worms, because of their sour taste.”

Rylee McMahon said, “Sweet Tarts because of their sweetness.”

Aaron Hartman replied, “Twix, who doesn’t like the creamy, creamy caramel?”

Nicole Varns said, “Caramel apple suckers, because I like the caramel taste.”

Mr. Andrew Thonstad replied, “Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups because of the combination of chocolate and peanut butter.”

Payton Green said, “Skittles because I like to taste the rainbow!”