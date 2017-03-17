Senior Spotlight

￼

Courtney

Tillman

By: Josie Green

Courtney Tillman, the daughter of Brian and Carrie Tillman, was born November 23, 1998, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Courtney has one brother Lars Eberly. Courtney’s nickname is Court.

While in high school, Court has been involved in speech and choir.

Her favorite past times are watching TV and hanging out with her friends. Courtney’s favorite movies are The Conjuring and The Notebook and her favorite musicians are G-Eazy and Drake.

Court’s favorite childhood memory was spending the weekend at her grandma and grandpa’s house.

When Courtney was younger she imagined herself as a princess.

Court’s most memorable moment was going on the St. Louis trip when she was a freshman. Her favorite part about the trip is going to the top of the arch. While on the trip she had to get into a small elevator that wouldn’t stop moving around as they were going up which was pretty scary but when she got to the top the view was neat and you could feel the arch swaying.

Courtney’s goals after high school are to go to college to become a surgical nurse or just a regular nurse.

What she liked most about high school was going to the games and supporting the Westerners, also, she loved large group speech.

Advice Courtney has for underclassmen is, “Enjoy high school while it lasts because it goes by way faster than you think.”

If Court could relive one moment in her life it would be going to the Hunter Hayes concert with her grandma a couple of years ago for her birthday, it was also her first concert she has ever been to.

Court’s greatest achievements are passing government and economics.

Courtney’s favorite excuse for not turning in her homework on time was because she had to watch TV and her favorite reason for being tardy was because she slept in.

Court’s biggest regret about high school was not going out with her friends to football games and such.

Courtney’s absolute favorite classes were art and anatomy. Court enjoys art because she can be creative and make things for family and friends and she likes anatomy because they learn about the human body she has also always been interested in learning about the human body.