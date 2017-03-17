A-W MS Wrestlers Finish Season

By: Casey Wall

The Akron-Westfield middle school wrestlers attended their last wrestling meet on the season on March 9 at Kingsley-Pierson.

Akron-Westfield’s stats for this meet were: Jader Briggs with 2 wins, Tanner Derochie with 2 wins, Jacob Hankins with 2 wins, Haden McMahon with 2 wins, Kyle Welch with 2 wins, Cade Walkingstick with 1 win, Carson James with 2 wins and 1 loss, Riley Ericson with 3 losses, Garrett Rush with 3 losses, Bryce Stowe with 2 losses, and Bryce Jurgensen with 1 loss. A good ending to a good year for the middle school wrestlers.