Individual Event Speech Performs at State with 18 I Ratings, 3 II Ratings

Congratulations to the Akron-Westfield Individual Events Speech Team.

They competed at the Iowa High School Speech Association’s Individual Events Speech State Contest on Saturday at East High School in Sioux City and 18 out of the 21 entries received “I-Superior” ratings and three received “II-Excellent” ratings.

“They all did a great job,” said A-W IE Speech Head Coach Colleen Westergard.

“I” Rating Winners

• Charlie Anderson: Acting*

• Jack Anderson: Acting*

• Max Anderson: Prose*

• Aaron Hartman: Prose*

• Kayla Johnson: Prose*

• Emmy Knuth: Musical Theatre*

Poetry*

• Nash Lininger: Storytelling

Spontaneous Speaking

• Nick Schnell: Musical Theatre*

• Autumn Stowe: After Dinner Speaking*

• Makayla Swancutt: After Dinner Speaking*

• Megan Swancutt, Prose*

• Kailee Tucker: Prose*

• Cameron Wahlberg: Acting*

Poetry*

• Hailey Wait: Literary Program

• Marlene Zamora: Storytelling*

* These contestants received “straight” I ratings, meaning each judge gave an “I”. This is the highest rating sequence possible.

II Rating Winners

• McKenna Kutz: Acting

• Laken Mullinix: Acting

• Hannah Rivera: Storytelling

An A-W Record

Individual Events Speech contestants set All-State record for Akron-Westfield.

Seven entries were awarded All-State honors and six contestants will perform at the upcoming All-State Individual Events Speech Festival on March 27.

Performers will be:

Max Anderson

Charlie Anderson

Emmy Knuth (Poetry)

Makayla Swancutt

Cameron Wahlberg (Acting)

Marlene Zamora

Non-Performing is:

Cameron Wahlberg (Poetry)

Editor’s Note: Wahlberg was selected for two but can only perform one.