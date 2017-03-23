Akron doctors announce resignation

By Julie Ann Madden

Akron’s three doctors, Dr. David Wolff, Dr. Cindie Wolff and Dr. Allison Schoenfelder, told city officials they were resigning from Mercy Medical Services last week.

On the evening of Monday, March 20, Mercy officials were meeting with the Akron staff, said Mercy’s Vice-President of Network Development Brian Monsma.

“Nothing’s a done deal,” he told The Akron Hometowner Monday morning. “Our intent is to continue to operate a clinic in Akron and to try to work through that but we do have notice that they will not continue past June 30 at this point.”

“The key rumor is that we’re closing the clinic,” he said, “and that is not true.”

