Six A-W Speech contestants perform at state

Congratulations to six Akron-Westfield High School Individual Events Speech students who were selected as Outstanding Performers based on their performances at the IHSSA State Individual Events Speech Contest held on March 11.

They are Cameron Wahlberg, Charlie Anderson, Makayla Swancutt, Emmy Knuth, Max Anderson, and Marlene Zamora.

Cameron was chosen to attend in two events, both Poetry and Acting.

All will perform on Monday, March 27 at the IHSSA Individual Events All-State Speech Festival held in Cedar Falls on the UNI campus.

This festival is the 39th annual festival celebrating the “best of the best” in IHSSA Individual Events Speech.

The festival is a showcase of Iowa’s top talent, and only 464 students from across the state are chosen as outstanding from among 9,000 who started competition at the District level. Only 116 students were chosen from each district.

“It’s so exciting to have seven performances chosen to perform at the All-State Festival! It is a huge honor for the students and for our school and community,” said Colleen Westergard, one of A-W’s IE Speech coaches.

Cameron Wahlberg is the son of Jeff and Beckie Wahlberg. He will perform his acting piece from the book, Fat Boy Vs. the Cheerleader, for the All-State Festival. This humorous selection features a boy who is fighting so his school band can continue to receive the proceeds from the pop machine at his school. He took a more serious approach with his spoken word poetry selection based on the stage play, A Gaggle of Saints. In this piece he uses rhythm and emphasis to tell the story of a man who thought he had the perfect life until he steps into Central Park on a weekend getaway. Cameron will graduate this spring and plans to attend Iowa State University.

Charlie Anderson, a senior, is the son of Kevin and Pam Anderson of Akron. His acting selection from the play, White People, introduces us to a professor who comes face to face with the stark reality of his own deep-seeded prejudice. Charlie will attend Iowa State University in the fall.

Makayla Swancutt is also a senior. She was selected to attend All-State with her original dinner speech titled, “When No One is Looking.” She uses humor and physical comedy to remind us that what we do when no one is watching probably says the most about us. Makayla, the daughter of Todd and Kim Swancutt of Akron, will be attending SDSU in the fall.

Emmy Knuth, a junior, is the daughter of Ruth Anderson and Robert Knuth. She shared a spoken word poem titled “To This Day.” Spoken word is a form of poetry that uses rhyme, rhythm and a blend of conversational style. This poem makes a strong statement about the hurtful effects of name-calling.

Max Anderson, the son of Kevin and Pam Anderson of Akron, is a junior and will be performing a humorous prose piece at the festival. “Adventure Dog” is a hilarious selection written by Dave Barry presented from the point of view of a dog as he is sent outdoors.

Marlene Zamora, daughter of Flora Ruiz and Saul Zamora, is a sophomore. She wowed her judges in the storytelling category with “The Barking Mouse.” In it, she uses a blend of English and Spanish to tell the tale of two brave mice who come face to face with el gato—the cat! Their mother, Momma Mouse, must face the cat and save her family by using a second language.

At the festival, the students will perform for a critic judge who will provide constructive comments following their performances. The students are coached by Colleen Westergard and Katie Fang.