Vietnam veterans recognized for their service

By Julie Ann Madden

At least 65 Vietnam War veterans finally received the “Welcome Home” all soldiers should receive from their fellow countrymen.

The Patriot Guard with members from Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota and the American Legion Riders of Le Mars greeted the veterans as they arrived at the Bridges in Beresford, S.D., on Saturday.

Inside, Lincoln/Union Counties Veterans Service Officer Susan Irons and S.D. Department of Veterans Affairs State Field Officer Mike Maske presented veterans with commemorative Vietnam War Veteran lapel pins and certificates.

“I don’t think there is anyone here who would argue that this recognition is long overdue,” said Irons. “At the time of your service, our country did not do a good job of recognizing and thanking you for making the oath to serve, support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

“There were times during your service that you and your brothers and sisters in arms were treated terribly,” she said. “Although we can’t change the past, we can do better in the future.”

“This is a lot better reception than we got when we got back and went through two small towns in South Carolina,” said Vernon Johnson of Alcester, S.D., “All the windows had big signs that said, ‘No dogs or GIs allowed.’”

“All of our brothers and sisters up above our smiling today,” said Tim Jacobs of North Sioux City, S.D., a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam, 1968-1969 with his twin brother, Tom Jacobs, who served 1967-1969.

Some Vietnam War veterans who came to participate in the U.S. Department of Defense’s Vietnam War Commemoration Project just stated their name, where they lived now and the years they served while others shared tidbits about where they served and their duties.

One served two years in Washington D.C., attending more than 500 funerals. Another was stationed aboard a submarine tanker. There was a combat engineer, deep-water welder and a nurse anesthesiologist.

Some did their two years while others made it their life’s career. They served stateside as well as in Vietnam, Ethiopia, Germany, Cambodia, all around the world.

“At least I came back,” said Richard Lunder of Yankton, S.D. “It was kind of sad to come home to a lot of people who weren’t proud of us…I welcome every veteran here because I know it’s tough to come back from war when you’re not proudly recognized.”

“I was lucky enough to come home on the first troop withdrawal out of Vietnam,” said Larry Young of Alcester, who served in the U.S. Army from 1967-1969.

Bill Kortemeyer of Canton, S.D., told the crowd he was finally promoted to PFC “Private, free and a citizen.”

Irons thanked the veterans for using their homecoming experiences as “an impetus to change and make the homecomings better for the service men and women who followed you.”

“You led the way in rallying our communities and our country to give our soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines the recognition and support they deserve after their time of service,” said Irons, personally thanking them for the welcome home she was given when she returned home from Desert Storm over 25 years ago.

Irons told them, “Because of you:

• Those serving now in the Armed Forces get the recognition they deserve;

• Our nation knows and understands it’s the responsibility and duty to honor our service men and women;

“My daughter who is serving in the Army will some day come home from a deployment and her community and country will show her the respect that she and her fellow soldiers deserve.

• I am very grateful.”