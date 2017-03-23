Question of the Week

By: Jillian Hyer

This week students and staff were asked “What should parents do when their student brings home a poor report card?”

Danika Smith said, “tell the kid/s that they need to try to pick it up and if they need a little help stay after school.”

AJ Nemesio said, “Let their kids know that it is not acceptable and that it won’t happen again or they will receive consequences.”

Courtney Waterbury said, “Parents should sit down with their children and talk about what they can do to improve their grades.”

Kammi Bishop said, “I think they should address the situation and help their kid instead of screaming at them or not caring.”

Chloe Skogman said, “I think they should encourage their kids to do better, if the grades are really bad, like failing, then possibly they should face punishment.”

Aaron Hartman said get you more involved with your work and encourage you!!

Brooklyn Gravenish said, “Take their electronics away because usually why they are getting the bad grades is because they are on their phones 24/7.”

Jessica Delgado said, “I think parents have the right to give their child a lecture about how important working hard is and to not give up, but I wouldn’t punish the kid too harsh because if my parent were to do that to me I would already feel ashamed and hurt and having them yell at me would only make things worse.”

Jordan Neubrand said, “Calmly talk to their children about it.”

Ian Ortiz said, “Get a tutor for their kid.”

Marlene Zamora said, “They calmly talk to their child and try to help them as much as possible.”