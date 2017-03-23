Senior Spotlight

￼

Benton

Ostermyer

By: Natalie Harvey

Benton Lyle Ostermyer in the son of Mark and Rachael Ostermyer. He was born February 19, 1999, in Le Mars, Iowa. His nickname is Ben. He has an older sister, Jayde.

In high school Ben has been involved in football, which is his favorite sport, and is the Student Body President.

One of his favorite pastimes are hanging out with friends after school.

Straight Outta Compton is his favorite movie, and Future, 2Pac, Asap Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, and Schoolboy Q are his favorite musicians.

Ben’s favorite saying is “Shut up Alicia”.

Benton’s favorite childhood memory is when he went to Tennessee.

When he was younger, he imagined himself as a professional football player.

Going to the State Championship in football is his most memorable moment.

Ben doesn’t have a most embarrassing moment because, as he said, “I’m Perfect.”

He is employed during the summer at the Akron pool as a lifeguard.

What he likes most about high school are his friends.

Ben’s advice to underclassmen is to always have a good time and study hard.

Benton is most inspired by Joel Brenner, because he showed Ben how to have a good time.

Going to the UNI Dome is the moment Ben would want to relive.

Over the years, Ben’s greatest achievement in high school is winning the election for Student Body President.

His favorite excuse for not turning in homework would be “I don’t know how”.

Ben’s favorite reason for being tardy is because he couldn’t walk fast enough.

His biggest regret about high school is absolutely nothing.

Ben’s favorite class is health with Mr. Walkingstick because the class had a lot of fun.