Westerner Musicians Compete at Coyote Jazz Festival

On Tuesday, March 14, the Akron-Westfield Jazz Band and Choir traveled to Vermillion, South Dakota to compete in the Coyote Jazz Festival.

The Jazz Band earned a 5th place tie and were give a Division II (excellent) rating out of 12 teams in our class (1A). Nick Schnell was awarded an “Outstanding Musicianship Award” (by unanimous consent of all three judges). The band played the following songs (the soloists for each are listed):

Work Song, by Nathaniel Adderly, arranged by Peter Blair.

Skyler Briggs – Alto Sax

Quentin Hoffer – Tenor Sax

Ben Liebetrau – Alto Sax

Charlie Anderson – Trombone

Cameron Wahlberg – Tenor Sax

Nick Schnell – Alto Sax

Max Anderson – Trumpet

Angel Eyes, by E. Brent/M. Dennis, arranged by Carl Strommen

Nick Schnell – Alto Sax

Bottom’s Up, by Ralph Gingery

Daniel Martinsen – Bari Sax

Michael Ford – Bass Trombone

The Jazz 1 Choir received 2nd place out of eight teams. They sang Foggy Day (In London Town), My Romance, and Rosanna. They will continue on to the Jazz Championships and perform on March 28 in Des Moines.

The Jazz 2 earned 5th place, singing Ain’t that a Kick in the Head, At Last, and Sway. They were not selected for the Jazz Championships even though they placed higher than teams that were selected.

Congratulations to all of the performers on their accomplishments and for making all of A-W PROUD!