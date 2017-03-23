A-W track teams open season

Akron-Westfield boys’ and girls’ track teams opened the season with the non-scoring War Eagle Conference indoor meet at Dordt College in Sioux Center March 13 against nine other conference schools: Gehlen Catholic, Harris-Lake Park, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Hinton, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn/Remsen Union, Remsen-St. Mary’s, Trinity Christian, Unity Christian, and West Sioux.

Boys’ Head Coach Kent Johnson said of the team’s performance at the indoor meet, “I thought all of our boys did well, especially in short distance and hurdle events. We still need to cut times on middle and long, but that will happen as the season progresses.”

Next up for the teams is a coed meet hosted by Sioux City West at Morningside College March 25 starting at 10 a.m.