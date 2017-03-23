Play practice well underway

Be sure to get tickets to the Akron Opera House’s next production, Fiddler On The Roof.

Then mark your calendar so you don’t miss the quality entertainment in Akron, Iowa.

With less than three weeks until opening night, the cast of Fiddler On The Roof is making each theatrical practice count.

Whether it’s putting final touches to one’s lines, tweaking actions and adjusting dynamics in the singing, the cast was busy last Friday evening.

The doors of the Akron Opera House will open for guests April 6 as the cast performs this musical.

Sponsoring this production is The Akron Hometowner.

The musical is directed by Amy Linder and Val Philips.

(Above) Actors and actresses practice singing and dancing at the same time.

(At Left) Playing the lead character, Tevye, Kevin Linder, of Akron, acts out a scene while fellow cast members listen for their cue to join him.

Get Tickets

To get tickets, call the Akron Opera House ticket line, 568-2614 or email Doug Olson at daolson@premieronline.net.