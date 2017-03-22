HRH holds annual banquet

Each year Hawarden Regional Healthcare Foundation holds an annual banquet with proceeds going to support its mission providing for the health and wellness of all in its communities through delivery of quality healthcare services close to home. This year’s banquet was held March 7 at the Hawarden Community Center with a large crowd in attendance. Guests were treated to a steak dinner with all the fixings.

CEO Jayson Pullman welcomed everyone to the banquet. He said ground was broken on the hospital renovation in 2014 and hopefully by the end of April to mid-May, the project will be completed. A grand opening is tentatively scheduled for the end of May.

Mike Wiggins, Foundation President, presented two $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors who will be pursuing a career in the medical field. The recipients were West Sioux senior Emily McKenney who plans to attend Augustana College and study Speech/Language Pathology. The second recipient, who was unable to attend the banquet, was Akron-Westfield senior Makayla Swancutt who plans to attend South Dakota State University and study Occupational Therapy.

The speaker for the evening was Tim Gallagher, a columnist for The Sioux City Journal. He shared many anecdotes from stories he has written and how he got the stories. He shared both humorous and heartfelt stories, many coming from Hawarden.