Eric Hedeby, 93

Eric Hedeby of Akron, Iowa passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Richmont Terrace Assisted Living in Bellevue, Nebraska.

Funeral services were Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Union Creek Lutheran Church, rural Akron, Iowa. Reverend Carla Nelson officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Eric Ulf Hedeby was born October 22, 1923 in Mjölby, Sweden, the son of Ernst “Rickard” and Greta (Danckwardt-Lillieström) Hedeby. He attended school in Mjölby where he graduated from high school. He attended college and graduated from Bjärka Säby Agricultural College. He served in the Swedish Army for two years.

Following his graduation, he worked as a field technician for Byggförbättring Manufacturing in Stockholm. In 1949, he spent 6 months in Iceland before moving to New York with the company. In 1954, he took the railroad to Akron, Iowa to help build the elevator in Akron.

It must have been love at first sight, because he met Joann Ericson in August of that year and they got married January 8, 1955 at Union Creek Lutheran Church. Following their marriage, they traveled for Eric’s work to Peru, Chile, Venezuela, and Cuba. They traveled together until they had children. He was very proud of his fluency in Spanish and his ability to speak it without a Swedish accent. Eric continued with the company through several name changes until it became Scanada. He retired in 2012 as a field engineer.

He was a member of Union Creek Lutheran Church. Through the years, he enjoyed traveling and riding his bicycle. He also enjoyed being outdoors and feeding the birds.

Survivors include his wife of over 62 years, Joann of Akron; his children: Erica (Don) Diediker of Laurel, Neb., Greta Carolus of Loveland, Colo., Rickard (Monica) Hedeby of Phoenix, Ariz., and Ingrid Berlin (special friend, Bill Perry) of Omaha, Neb.; his grandchildren: Aaron (Heidi) Diediker and their children, Courtlynn, Emmelyn, and Briggs, Andrew (Hannah) Diediker and their daughter, Reagan, Arik Diediker, Tanner Carolus, Bryan Carolus, Jordan Hedeby, Joshua Hedeby, Jacob Hedeby, Jessie Hedeby, Alec Berlin, and Max Berlin; his sister: Gunilla Larsson of Gotland, Sweden; his sister in law: Audrey Ericson of Akron, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers: Stig Hedeby and Per-Åke Hedeby; his sister: Britta Berndtsson; his brother in law: Raymond Ericson; and a nephew: David Ericson.