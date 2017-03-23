David Miller, 67, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Unity Point Health – St. Luke’s in Sioux City.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Rexwinkel-Carlsen Funeral Home in Le Mars. Reverend Tim Geitz will officiate. Burial will follow in St. John Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Craig, Iowa. There will be a time of lunch and fellowship at St. John Lutheran Church in Craig following the burial﻿. Visitation with the family present will be after 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2017, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., all at the funeral home. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

David Charles Miller was born May 16, 1949 in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Ralph and Dorothy (Hinken) Miller. He attended school in Le Mars.

Following his schooling, Dave began his over 45 year career in the automotive industry working as a detailer. Through the years, he worked for the dealerships of Pews, Zook, Chuck Wood, Dick Morris, Taylor’s Auto, Nuebel Chevrolet, and Motor Inn. Following his retirement in 2011, he worked part time for Sharon’s Embroidery in Le Mars.

He was united in marriage to Sheryl Hillrichs on November 10, 1984 at Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars.

He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars. Dave was a car enthusiast, whether it was attending classic car shows or collecting muscle car diecast and models. He also enjoyed doing yard work and making sure his lawn was always in tip top shape.

Happy to have shared in his life include his wife of over 32 years, Sheryl of Le Mars; his siblings: Mary Kay Lean of St. Paul, MN, Don (Marlene) Miller of Le Mars, LaVonne Meschke of New Richmond, WI, Pat (Stan) Plueger of Le Mars, Marge Hartman of Le Mars, Ginny Konz (special friend, Larry Moret) of Boyden, IA, Mike Miller of Dayton, OH, Annie (Bob) Sextro of Sioux City, IA, and Bill (Tammie) Miller of Le Mars; his sister in law: Norma Miller of Sioux City; his mother in law: Shirley Hillrichs of Akron, IA; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Tom and Jim Miller; his in laws: Randy Hillrichs, Daryl Hartman, Ray Meschke, Francis Lean, and Sue Miller; his father in law: Robert Hillrichs; a niece: Deb Miller; and a nephew: Gene Miller.