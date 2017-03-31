Akron officials ‘March for Meals’

By Julie Ann Madden

The saying, “raining like cats and dogs” was sure appropriate March 23 when Akron Mayor Sharon Frerichs and volunteer Nadine Philips headed out to deliver meals to the homebound citizens of Akron.

They delivered 15 meals of tomato basil chicken, parsley noodles, green peas and strawberry shortcake cookies.

Another eight meals were delivered to Ridgewood Apartments residents and seven people came to the Akron Senior Center for their noon meal.

Those eating at the center were served by Councilman Alex Pick.

The day before Denise Loutsch-Beitelspacher delivered meals with Philips and Councilman Gerry Stowers served Akron Senior Center guests.

Mitchell told The Akron Hometowner meal numbers were down on March 23 because many don’t like the tomato basil chicken, which is catered through the Connections Area Agency On Aging.

The local Meals On Wheels program averages about 40 meals served on weekdays, said Mitchell, noting the majority of meals are deliveries. Guests eating their meals at the center average about 14 a day.

This was the 15th annual March For Meals campaign to fight senior isolation and hunger across the country.

”The services that we provide the seniors of Akron are critical and the need is rapidly increasing,” said Vicky Lohry, Healthy Living Assistant Director at the Sioux City office for Connections Area Agency on Aging. “Together, we can keep seniors living independently, healthier at home and feeling more connected to their community as they age.”

Since 2002, Meals on Wheels America has led the annual awareness campaign in an effort to fill the gap between the seniors served and those in need that is widening due to increased demand with a rapidly aging population combined with declining public and private resources, and rising food, transportation and operational costs. This March, hundreds of local Meals on Wheels programs, like the one from Connections Area Agency on Aging, will reach out to their communities to build the support that will enable them to deliver nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks to America’s seniors all year long.

Connections Area Agency on Aging serves seniors in 20 counties in western and southern Iowa. Whether at home or at local senior centers, the well-balanced meals provide good nutrition, social contacts, and wellness checks on the communities’ most vulnerable citizens.

Anyone, age 60 and over, is welcome to join their friends and neighbors for lunch at the Akron Senior Center.

There are no income guidelines to be eligible. The suggested contribution for a meal is $3.50 – $6.50.

Reservations for meals must be made by 10 a.m. on the weekday prior to the meal, allowing for the correct number of meals to be made.

For more information, contact Connections AAA at 800.432.9209 or at www.connectionsaaa.org.