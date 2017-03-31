Union County: 2016’s great for P & Z revenue

By Julie Ann Madden

Year No. of Construction Building

Permits Value Permit Fees

2008 168 $41,897,297 $96,270

2009 181 37,613,196 100,465

2010 148 31,727,766 69,623

2011 124 14,352,835 37,320

2012 137 18,405,000 49,063

2013 141 23,148,221 56,047

2014 128 27,814,012 65,270

2015 157 40,221,510 75,649

2016 127 38,100,911 75,407

Source: Union County Planning Director Dennis Henze

Into the Union County history books it goes: 2016 was the fourth best year for Planning & Zoning fees’ revenue since 2008 when the economy tanked into recession and then the floods hit.

It’s the third best year for construction value in rural Union County, Planning Director Dennis Henze told the commissioners at their Jan. 3 meeting, and it’s the fourth best for total building permit fees collected.

With 45 plats approved in 2016, Henze hopes this means more construction this year.

It was noted this information only includes rural properties and the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District — not any of the municipalities’ planning and zoning statistics.

There were 45 residence building permits issued with construction values ranging from $50,000 to $1.3 million. In addition, there were three duplexes, a tri-plex, and an apartment complex.

Furthermore, there were 17 home remodels, basement finishes, decks, season rooms and porches; 10 inground pools; and seven garages/garage additions.

On the agriculture side, there were 18 pole sheds, four metal buildings, four grain bins, two lean-tos, two swine buildings, an outbuilding, an open-front building, a move-in barn and a garden shed.

There was one variance issued, two conditional use permits, and 11 plat fees collected.

There were three office buildings permits and one each for: office remodel, interior office finish and an office finish.

In 2016, there were $38,100,911 in construction value and $75,407 collected in building permit fees.