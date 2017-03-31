Dakota Kids 4-H’ers celebrate National Ag Week

The Dakota Kids 4-H club met on Sunday, March 12, 2017. They talked about National Ag week and Ag Day.

They made posters for various business to promote Agriculture. Ag Day is a day to recognize and celebrate the abundance provided by agriculture.

Each American Farmer feeds more than 144 people….an increase from 25 people in the 1960s. As the world population soars, there is an even greater demand for the food and fiber produced in the United States.

Ag Day was March 21 and National Ag Week is March 19 – 25.

PLEASE…THANK A FARMER!