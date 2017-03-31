A-W proposes FY 2018 Budget

By Julie Ann Madden

Year Tax Surtax
Rate Rate
2018 13.43474* 0.04*
2017 13.20930 0.04
2016 13.86800 0.04
2015 13.80675 0.04
2014 13.80937 0.04
2013 14.15565 0.09
2012 15.82996 0.09
2011 16.81777 0.09
2010 16.82384 0.09
2009 17.02341 0.09
2008 18.21141 0.09
2007 18.25690 0.10
2006 18.70774 ----
2005 18.05891 ----
2004 15.68174 ----
2003 16.81162 ----
*Proposed FY 2018 Rate

At a special March 28 Akron-Westfield School Board meeting, Akron-Westfield Shared Superintendent Randy Collins presented the following information as part of the FY 2018 Budget proposal.

A-W administration proposed a tax rate of 13.43474 for FY 2018, up from 13.2093 this year but much lower than the FY 2007 tax rate of 18.2569, which was the highest tax rate in the last 10 years.

According to Collins, the state minimum rate is 7.6153 and the maximum is 22.0520 with the state average being 13.6723.

After a public hearing on the proposed FY 2018 Budget, the school board was expected to approve it for submission to state officials.

Also at this meeting, the school board was to hold a public hearing on the proposed Elementary Wing Renovation Project.

There were no agenda items related to the Total Motors property.

