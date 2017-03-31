A-W proposes FY 2018 Budget

By Julie Ann Madden

At a special March 28 Akron-Westfield School Board meeting, Akron-Westfield Shared Superintendent Randy Collins presented the following information as part of the FY 2018 Budget proposal.

A-W administration proposed a tax rate of 13.43474 for FY 2018, up from 13.2093 this year but much lower than the FY 2007 tax rate of 18.2569, which was the highest tax rate in the last 10 years.

According to Collins, the state minimum rate is 7.6153 and the maximum is 22.0520 with the state average being 13.6723.

After a public hearing on the proposed FY 2018 Budget, the school board was expected to approve it for submission to state officials.

Also at this meeting, the school board was to hold a public hearing on the proposed Elementary Wing Renovation Project.

There were no agenda items related to the Total Motors property.