Looking for ways to eat healthier, save money on food and reduce your stress? This may sound too good to be true, but the Healthy Meals in a Hurry can help with these.

Healthy Meals in a Hurry, offered by ISU Extension and Outreach – Plymouth County is Thursday, March 30, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Le Mars.

Pre-registration is required. Contact ISU Extension and Outreach in Plymouth County for registration information 712-546-7835 or email xplymouth@iastate.edu.