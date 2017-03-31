Neil Gordon McLane, Jr., Age 83

Neil Gordon McLane Jr. was a happy family man when he passed away Sunday March 26, 2017 at the young age of 83. Funeral services were Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Horan & McConaty followed by a military ceremony at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colo. Reception immediately followed at Jim & Nancy Lynch residence in Greenwood Village, Colo.

Born in Omaha, Nebraska on May 2, 1933 he is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rosemarie, along with 3 children, Renee Hammons (Gary), Brian McLane (Julie) and Nancy Lynch (Jim). Neil had the great fortune of having 6 grandchildren – Brian McLane, Jr., Michelle Hammons, Christopher Hammons, Davis Lynch, Carter Lynch and Tatum Lynch. In addition he had two great-grandchildren – Daisy McLane and Henry McLane.

Neil was raised in Akron, Iowa and is survived by four sisters – Pat Olson, Mary Plender, Linda Burris, and Norma Haan. Predeceased siblings are Oralee Kasa and Mike McLane.