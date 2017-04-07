Producers invited to attend Field Days: ‘Successful Cover Crop Use in Beef Production’

Producers are invited to attend one or both upcoming ‘Successful Cover Crop Use in Beef Production’ field days scheduled for Tuesday, Apr. 11 in Northwest Iowa.

“There will be two field days in two locations in one day,” said Erika Lundy, Beef Program Specialist with the Iowa Beef Center, Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach. “The morning session will focus on using stocker cattle to graze cereal rye, and the afternoon program will look at using cover crops for cow-calf grazing. Both programs offer benefits to beef producers and will outline some best management practices.”

The morning field day will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the ISU Allee Demonstration Farm located at 2006 240th Street, Newell. Featured speakers include ISU Extension and Outreach agronomy field specialists, Joel DeJong and Mike Witt, as well as beef field specialist, Beth Doran.

Rebecca Vittetoe, ISU Extension and Outreach agronomy field specialist, added, “In addition to the grazing focus, we will also discuss cover crop termination and management going into corn. Mark Hanna, ISU Extension and Outreach Agricultural Engineer, will also talk about planter settings and managing row crops being planted into cover crops.”

Michael Henderson, Area 1 Agronomist with Natural Resources Conversation Service will also be discussing cost share options and crop insurance considerations when integrating cover crops into a row crop system.

Following the Allee field day, producers are invited to travel to the Mark Schleisman Farm located at 1635 365th Street, Lake City, for a complimentary lunch and the afternoon field day from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

The afternoon portion will focus on cover crop planting and grazing strategies for cow-calf production; cover crop economics; herbicide considerations for grazing and establishing cover crops; and soil compaction.

There is no cost for either field day thanks to the sponsorship of ISU Extension and Outreach, the Iowa Beef Center, the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture and Practical Farmers of America; however, individuals are asked to RSVP to Alisha Bower at 515-232-5661 or alisha@practicalfarmers.org.

For more information, visit the Iowa Beef Center website at http://www.iowabeefcenter.org/.