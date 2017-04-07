2016 Union County Fair finances put to bed

By Julie Ann Madden

“We had an excellent county fair,” Union County Fair Manager Janet Lingle told the commissioners in her year-end summary about the 2016 Union County Fair.

“Our static exhibits increased,” she said, “and our livestock exhibits increased.”

Three different judges stated Union County has some of the best livestock in the state, said Lingle.

“Everyone enjoyed the Browns (of Le Mars) Concert,” she said, noting several asked to have them come back again.

“The tractor pull was a big hit,” said Lingle, “and we served about 400 at the community supper.”

“There were a lot of good crowds all over the grounds,” she said, noting a couple hundred kids participated in the Pedal Pull, which brings many to the fair.

People also enjoyed the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s rain simulator and the Zoo Mobile was fun, said Lingle.

Fair Revenues

Lingle shared the 2016 Fair’s Balance Sheet.

As of Dec. 31, 2015, the Fair Board’s beginning balance was $835.72. During 2016, the fair board took in $10,020.

There were 23 vendors who rented space in the Commercial Building. This netted $750 in revenue.

In addition, there were 13 who made a general donation to the fair, and these contributions totaled $2,455, said Lingle.

The tractor pull had one event sponsor who paid $1,750 and tractor pull admissions totaled $1,813. Another sponsor paid $200 toward the Tractor Pull T-shirts.

The Browns Concert’ admissions netted $239.50.

The community supper had four sponsors, who paid a total of $350 and donations at the supper raised another $955.25.

The Pedal Pull sponsor donated $400 and a sponsor for the Inflatables paid $200.

Leftover meat sold at end of fair netted $180.

Overall, the 2016 fair revenue total was $6,344.50.

Fair Expenditures

Fairground expenses throughout the year totaled $10,549.88 and included utility bills, activities and entertainment, judges’ fees, and miscellaneous expenses. The fair board ended 2016 with a balance of $305.84.