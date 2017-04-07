Nature center fundraising reaches halfway point

A financial gift from the City of Hawarden has pushed funding over the halfway mark for the proposed Sioux County nature center.

Hawarden Councilors recently pledged $150,000, or giving $50,000 per year for three years toward the project — bringing the fund-raising total up to $2.26 million.

“Reaching this mark is really a turning point,” said Sioux County Foundation Board Member Gordon Pottebaum. “Having at least 50 percent private funding bolsters our application for Enhance Iowa.”

The foundation board plans to submit the nature center proposal to Enhance Iowa by April 6.

A recent $250,000 pledge from the Sioux County Board of Supervisors as well as a $50,000 pledge from the City of Orange City has also assisted fundraising efforts.

The proposed $4.8 million nature center includes building a 12,000 square feet facility on the east edge of Deer Run Campground at Oak Grove Park on the western edge of the county.

The two-level nature center will be a home for naturalist-led school field trips, summer camps, nursing home visits, civic groups and families as they explore historical and wildlife displays.

“For nearly 20 years, conservation education and recreation programs in Sioux County have continued to increase in attendance,” said Conservation Board Director Rob Klocke. “The number of people participating in programs has grown by leaps and bounds as has the number and quality of programs provided by staff and volunteers. Now is the time to create a permanent home for these efforts. A new nature center will showcase our communities’ commitment to the natural world around us and improve the quality of life we provide to residents, visitors and our business community.”

Sioux County Conservation Foundation is partnering with Split Rock Studio in Minneapolis, Minn., to design the exhibits.

Although the time line is dependent on fundraising, ideally, ground-breaking would happen in the Spring of 2018.

“It’s exciting to see it all come together,” Pottebaum said. “We did a lot of looking at other nature centers and talking about the need for a nature center and what to include, but it’s becoming reality now. We still have a long ways to go but eventually we’re going to see this happen.”