Sheriff notifies of sex offender in rural Merrill

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office would like to notify the public that Derell Paul Madison, a convicted sex offender, is residing at 28657 C44, Merrill.

Derell Paul Madison was convicted of Sex Abuse in the Third Degree in Sioux City in 2007.

Derell Paul Madison is described as a Black male, 5’07” height, 176 lbs, black hair and brown eyes.

This is to inform you that this person is registered with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, and resides in your community.

Any action taken by you against this person, including vandalism of property, verbal or written threats of harm or physical assault against this person, his or her family or employer can result in your arrest and prosecution.

You must contact your local police department or sheriff’s office immediately if you believe a crime is being, or will be committed. If you have any questions regarding this matter, contact your local police department or county sheriff’s office.

This information is being provided to the public pursuant to Chapter 692A, Code of Iowa, to protect members of the public from potential harm.

Registrants are required by law to inform their local county sheriff of their current address. Be advised that the registrant has provided the address listed above. Registrants often move and fail to inform the proper authorities of their whereabouts.

Further information regarding this subject, including photos, and other offenders may be available on the internet at www.iowasexoffender.com.