Goodwill Donation Drive set for Ireton

Goodwill of the Great Plains is conducting a Donation Drive in Ireton.

The Goodwill trailer will be at the United Methodist Church, 502 Fifth St. from Friday, April 15 to Friday, April 22.

Accepting for Resale: Good, clean usable clothing, shoes, housewares and small furniture; books, CDs and videos; collectables; usable toys; electronics in working condition and computer accessories.

Accepting for recycling: dry clothing in any condition; computers and accessories; cell phones in need of repair; all used ink cartridges; metal; books; shoes; purses; belts in any condition; kitchen utensils; soft toys in any condition; paper (newspapers, magazines); cardboard.

NOT ACCEPTING: large appliances (refrigerators, washers/dryers, stoves); paint; chemicals; used oil; air conditioners; wet clothing; large furniture or furniture needing repair; TVs; tires; box springs; mattresses; and encyclopedias.

Please: carry all items as far to the front of the trailer as possible; leave room at back of the trailer for the stairs to be loaded; and do not leave items outside of the trailer as they will not be picked up.

For more information, call Eithea Danley, Operations Support Specialist, at 605-357-6151 or danleye@goodwillgreatplains.org.