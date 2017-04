On March 24, the Hawarden Legionnaires held their annual Lenten Fish Fry at the Hawarden Community Center. Legionnaires and Auxiliary members were kept busy with the never-ending line of guests. (left front to back) Betty Zwart, Norma Petry and Harlan Van Egdom serve coleslaw, fish and French fries. On right is Janet Burrack, of Akron, being served.