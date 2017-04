On March 30, Rodrigo Ayala, age 20 of Jefferson, S.D., was arrested for driving while suspended.

According to Plymouth County sheriff’s reports, Rodrigo was stopped on County Road K-18 North at Weber Road near Westfield at approximately 10:30 a.m. for speeding.

Rodrigo’s license status in Iowa was found to be suspended for non-payment of fines.

Rodrigo was cited for speeding and arrested for driving suspended. He was jailed at the Plymouth County Jail and bond was set at $300.