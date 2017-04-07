Six plex sale final

By Julie Ann Madden

With the legal changes made so all property issues of the Village South Apartments property were resolved, Akron councilors took the final action to sell its property commonly known as the Six-Plex at their March 28 meeting.

Councilor Gerry Stowers made the motion to approve the resolution authorizing the sale and Councilor Alex Pick seconded it. The vote was unanimous, 4-0 with Councilor Kasey Mitchell absent.

The new owner is Zabroz of South Dakota LLC.

In other business, the Council:

• Unanimously approved a resolution regarding financing of the proposed Electric Substation Improvement Project. This resolution established compliance with reimbursement bond regulations.

Councilor Denise Loutsch-Beitelspacher made the motion to approve this resolution and Pick seconded it.

• Unanimously approved letting City Administrator Dan Rolfes hire summer help. He will be responsible for hiring two part-time park caretakers, a swimming pool manager, assistant swimming pool manager and lifeguards.

• Unanimously approved donating $100 to Akron-Westfield Project Prom but no motion was made on a donation request for the Akron-Westfield Athletic Banquet.

• Noted the Akron Hazardous Waste Cleanup Day is this Friday, April 7 from 9 a.m. to Noon at the City’s Shop on North Mill Street.

• Was informed of a county-wide funding proposal for Emergency Medical Services Essential Services proposal.