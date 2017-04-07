Akron Drainage Ditchto be repaired this summer

By Julie Ann Madden

Plymouth County Supervisors unanimously approved repairs to the Akron Drainage Ditch this summer at their March 28 meeting when they convened as the Drainage District Board.

The good news is it won’t cost Akron residents living in the Akron Drainage District any more than they are currently paying.

According to Plymouth County Auditor Stacey Feldman, the district’s fund had a balance of $31,175 as of Feb. 28.

This summer’s repairs are estimated to cost between $4,000 – $6,000, said Plymouth County Engineer Tom Rohe.

“At one time, the channel was starting to move over (east of the current north bank erosion) and (Akron city officials) hauled in some dirt and filled in that area,” explained Rohe. “It looks like the (water hit that fixed area and started eroding the north bank).”

It’ll probably be a two-day project, he said, noting county workers will straighten the channel, pulling up material with which to repair the north bank. Broken concrete will be dumped at the bottom of the slope and more dirt will be added.

Supervisor Gary Horton suggested using dirt from an area farther west in the drainage ditch that has started to fill in, narrowing the channel.

Supervisor Mark Loutsch made the motion to fix the drainage ditch and Supervisor Craig Anderson seconded it. The vote was 5-0.