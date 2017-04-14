Celebrating 90th

Oris Edsel Holden—local, retired farmer is turning 90!

A loving husband to Orma May Strong for over 60 years and devoted father of four daughters (10 grandchildren).

Edsel is an avid card player, general sports fan, and enthusiastic traveler. He remains active in the Odd Fellows Lodge, Card Club, and St. Paul Lutheran Church and is blessed by a loving community of close friends and relatives.

Please join us as we celebrate Edsel’s 90 action-packed years at an open house at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Saturday, April 22, 2017: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The celebration is hosted by the Holden daughters. No gifts, please.