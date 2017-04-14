Lady Westerners place second at MMC

By Julie Ann Madden

The Akron-Westfield track team brought home seven first places from the Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn track meet April 3 in Marcus.

Lady Westerners

“At this point in the year, all the kids have been working really hard,” said Akron-Westfield Head Girls Coach Eric Walkingstick. “I’m real pleased with their efforts and the results at the track meet.”

The Lady Westerners’ team placed second behind the Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central team.

First Place

Kailee Tucker, High Jump, 4 feet 10 inches.

Callie Henrich, Shot Put, 37 feet 5 inches.

Second Place

Shaylee Siebens, 100-Meter Dash, 13.53 seconds.

McKenna Moats, 400-Meter Hurdles, 1:20.94.

Kiana Appley, Long Jump, 13 feet 7.25 inches.

Callie Henrich, Discus Throw, 121 feet 8 inches.

4×100-Meter Relay: Kiana Appley, Jordan Neubrand, Shaylee Siebens and Brynn Van Eldik, 54.96 seconds.

Third Place

Brynn Van Eldik, 200-Meter Dash, 30.34 seconds.

Jennifer Ritz, 400-Meter Dash, 1:16.63.

Danika Tindall, 3,000-Meter Run, 14.:11.62.

Courtney Waterbury, High Jump, 4 feet 2 inches.

Fourth Place

Brynn Van Eldik, 100-Meter Dash, 14.06 seconds.

Courtney Waterbury, Long Jump, 12 feet 1.25 inches.

Kammi Bishop, 400-Meter Hurdles, 1:23.30

4×100-Meter Shuttle Relay: Jessica Hansen, McKenna Moats, Sarah Ritz and Courtney Waterbury, 1:21.11.

4×200-Meter Relay: Elizabeth Caballero, Jaden Harris, Sarah Ritz, and Kailee Tucker, 2:06.27.

Fifth Place

Melissa Meinen, 800-Meter Run, 2:53.30; and 1,500-Meter Run, 6:27.62.

Sixth Place

Shelby Klunkel, 400-Meter Dash, 1:44.64.

Jessica Hansen, 100-Meter Hurdles, 19.36 seconds.

800 Sprint Medley: Kiana Appley, McKenna Moats, Jordan Neubrand and Brynn Van Eldik, 2:14.28.

Other Placings

Kaberly Coyle, Discus Throw, 78 feet 2 inches, eighth place.

Saphire Berg, Shot Put, 22 feet 7 inches, 10th place.

Kailee Tucker, 200-Meter Dash, 48.70 seconds, 12th place.

Westerners

“I felt we are improving on our times as well as our hand-offs,” said Akron-Westfield Head Boys Coach Kent Johnson. “It never hurts to run on a real track once in a while for hurdles and short relays.”

First Place

Austin Allard: Long Jump, 19 feet 1 inch. Ty DeRocher, 400 Low Hurdles, 1:01.93.

4×100-Meter Relay: Aaron Allard, Austin Allard, Leighton Blake and Cal Eskra, 46.35 seconds.

4×200-Meter Relay: Aaron Allard, Austin Allard, Leighton Blake and Cal Eskra, 1:37.09.

Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Aaron Allard, Austin Allard, Ty DeRocher, and Dominic Trobaugh, 1:07.16.

Second Place

Aaron Allard, 100-Meter Dash, 11.88 seconds.

Michael Finzen, 200-Meter Dash, 26.05 seconds.

Ty DeRocher, 110-Meter High Hurdles, 17.01 seconds.

Third Place

Leighton Blake, 100-Meter Dash, 12.08 seconds; and High Jump 5 feet 4 inches.

Fourth Place

4×400-Meter Relay: Brady Bergman, Damien Ericson, AJ Nemesio, and Casey Wall, 4:09.07.

Distance Medley: Conner Anderson, Brady Bergman, Michael Finzen and Casey Wall, 4:14.16.

4×800-Meter Relay: Tyson Lamp, Ben Liebetrau, Schon Mack and Hunter Walkingstick, 11:35.00.

Fifth Place

Sprint Medley Relay: Brady Bergman, Cal Eskra, Ty DeRocher and AJ Nemesio, 1:50.28.

Michael Finzen, Long Jump, 16 feet 6 inches.

Sixth Place

Damien Ericson, 200-Meter Dash, 27.57 seconds; and Discus Throw, 102 feet 11 inches.

Mason Mackey, 400-Meter Dash, 1:16.02.

Dominic Trobaugh, 110-Meter Hurdles, No time Listed.