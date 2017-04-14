A-W boys golf falls to UC

The Akron-Westfield boys golf team lost to Unity Christian, 167-191, April 3 in a conference meet.

Top scorer for the Westerners was Daniel Martinsen shooting a 44 and placing fourth overall. Other scores and places were: Jerad Black, 47, placing seventh; Max Anderson, 47, placing eighth; Juan Sanchez, 53 placing tenth; Jack Anderson, 55, placing eleventh; and Logan Smith, 60 placing twelfth.

Head Coach Todd Colt said, “The golf course at Orange City is one of the most challenging golf courses we will play this year. The boys team will get another chance on April 22 to improve on their scores at the Unity tournament.”