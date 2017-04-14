A-W girls defeat UC at golf meet

The Akron-Westfield girls golf team defeated Unity Christian, 190-207, April 3 in Orange City in a conference meet.

Top golfer for A-W and placing first overall at the meet was Bailey Davis who shot a 42.

Other placings for A-W included: Brooke Koele, 48, placing third; Ann Hedlund, 50, placing fourth; Danika Smith, 50, placing fifth; and Alyana Mullinix, 59, placing eighth.

Other scores for A-W were Autumn Bundy, 59, and Kayla Johnson, 65.

Head Coach Todd Colt said, “The golf course at Orange City is one of the most challenging golf courses we will play this year. The girls shot a 190 which is a really good team score for this early in the year. Both boys and girls teams will continue to improve as the weather is allowing more practice time now.”

The boys and girls teams will face Remsen St. Mary’s and Woodbury Central at home April 17. The conference meet starts at 4:30 p.m. On April 18 the teams will face Hinton in Akron for a conference meet at 4:30 p.m.