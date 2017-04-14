Senior Spotlight

￼

Kane

Martinac

By: Natalie Harvey

Kane Matthew Martinac is the son of Michelle and Aaron Rife. He has 2 siblings Maddy and Gracie. Kane will also answer to Krife, Wayne, and Kanie. “Wayne” was born June 15, 1998, in Compton, California.

“Krife” has been involved in his favorite sport of football and also in wrestling.

His favorite pastimes are listening to music, watching Family Guy, and sleeping.

Kane’s favorite movie is Trailer Park Boys. His favorite musicians are A$AP Rocky, Future, and Rass.

“Kanie’s” favorite saying is “Worse Case Ontario”.

Kane’s favorite childhood memory is when “we got 1st place in the Rock Valley Tournament.”

“Wayne” imagined himself being either John Stamos or a Water Park Builder when he was younger.

“Krife’s” most memorable moment is walking into the UNI Dome…Chills!!!

Kane’s most embarrassing moment is when he left his car running for 8 hours.

Kane is employed at the Hole N’ the Wall.

His goals after high school are to have fun and major in business.

What he liked about high school the most was getting to know his friends and teachers.

“Kanie’s” advice to underclassmen is tophave fun and relax and to work on yourself more than anything.

Coach Eric Walkingstick has inspired Kane because his philosophy and outlook on everything is really unique.

If Kane could relive moments in his life it would be at the UNI Dome and going to state track.

His greatest achievements in or out of school are benching 315 and getting an A in US History.

“Krife’s” favorite excuse for not turning in work on time is “it’s done, I just can’t find it.”

Kane’s reason for being tardy is because “it’s a Wednesday and I didn’t know we had school.”

“Wayne’s” biggest regret about high school is “I wish I would’ve had more fun in my younger years.”

His favorite class is Personal Finance and Mod American Problems because they directly reflect on things in everyday life.