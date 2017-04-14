Question of the Week

By: Ean Beavers

This week students and staff were asked “what is your favorite quote and what does it mean to YOU.”

Callie Henrich answered, “‘It is the way of the road, boys’ from the movie Trailer Park Boys. It means that some things go your way and some don’t, and sometimes there is nothing you can do about it. It helps me remember to chill out and let things go.”

Aaron Hartman quoted Michael Jordan, “‘You have to expect things of yourself before you can do them.’ To me this means you have to believe in yourself and have to have the motivation to do things before it can happen.”

Quentin Hoffer responded, “‘I’m only a crack in this castle of glass’ a quote from a Linkin Park song. I understand it seeing the world as an absolutely perfect place without any flaw whatsoever, except for you. You are a flaw in a perfect world, a crack in a castle of glass.”

Kyler Toben answered, “‘Life’s too short, go out and make the most of it!’ This quote by Tom Casell tells me that there isn’t enough time to be sad or down.”

Danika Tindall answered, “‘Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain.’ To me, it means that even on the rough days there is always something out there to be happy about and thankful for.”

Payton Green quoted Michael Jordan, “‘I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games; 26 times, I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.’ To me it means that even the best make mistakes and aren’t perfect but that is what shapes them into who they are and makes them the character they are.”

Makayla Swancutt said, “Tomorrow is a new day, today may have been awful but there is always a chance for a better tomorrow.”

Jordan Neubrand replied, “‘Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game.’ You shouldn’t let your fears keep you from doing the things you love.”

Charlie Parks answered, “‘Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle.’ What this means to me is that I am greater than anything that tries to get in my way or is just there.”

Aaron Allard quoted Gandalf from the Lord of the Rings trilogy, “‘You shall not pass!’ To me it means Gandalf is not letting the balrog by him.”

Christian Wolthuizen responded, “‘No’ in referring to Rosa Parks. I have to respect a strong African-American woman’s ability to put the white people in their place. When she used this word it sparked a movement; I say it on a daily and I think people have absolutely no idea what I mean. This one’s for you Rosa.”