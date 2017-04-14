Senior Spotlight

￼

Zac

Eyer

By: Josie Green

Zac Eyer, the son of Jim and Lucy Eyer, was born in Sioux City, Iowa. Zac has three siblings: Alicia Sanchez, Derrin Sanchez, and Nathan Sanchez.

His favorite childhood memory is riding the 4-wheelers at his house.

In high school Zac has been involved in his favorite sport, football.

“Shaggy’s” favorite pastime is working at Casey’s General Store.

His favorite movie is Southpaw. Some of Zac’s favorite musicians are Wiz Khalifa and Russ.

“Shaggy’s” favorite saying he says or has heard is “Cash me ousside how bow dah”.

When Zach was younger he imagined himself as a cop.

One of his most memorable moments was going to state for football. This is also the moment he would like to relive in his life.

After high school Zac’s goals are to get a good education so that he can get a good job.

What he likes most about high school is being with his friends everyday.

Advice he has for underclassmen is work hard in every class you take.

The person who has inspired Zac the most is his dad because he is a hard worker and he is overall a great guy.

“Shaggy’s” favorite excuse for not turning in his homework on time is “I didn’t know it was due today.”

His favorite reason for being tardy is that he was messing around in the hallway.

The biggest regret he has about high is “not trying hard enough.”

Zac’s favorite class is PE because he can just be himself and have fun.