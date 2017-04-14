FFA Livestock Judging Performs Well

By: Autumn Stowe

On Friday March 31, the Akron-Westfield FFA went to Brookings, South Dakota, to compete in livestock, horse, and dairy judging.

On an individual level, Brenden Kroksh received 1st place out of 426 individuals with a score of 359 out of 365 possible points.

The Akron-Westfield team received 11th out of 84 total teams. Members of this team included: Brendan Kroksh, Scott Toben, Callie Henrich, and Elise Knapp.

The horse judging team consisting of Lily Kenny, Elise Knapp, McKenna Henrich, and Hannah Welch received 12th place out of 45 teams.

The A-W dairy judging team placed 25th out of 45 teams and consisted of Taylor Heeren, Lily Kenny, Kendra Ericson, and Olivia Horn.

Overall, the A-W FFA Chapter performed extremely well.

Congratulations to all those who participated!

Pictured: back row: Scott Toben, Callie Henrich, Cody Hillrichs, Brenden Kroksh, Paul Knapp, Elise Knapp, and Taylor Heeren

Front row: Isabelle Fegley, McKenna Henrich, Olivia Horn, Lily Kenny, Kendra Ericson, and Hannah Welch