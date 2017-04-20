Easter comes to Akron a day early

Easter came a day early for the youngsters of Akron, or at least the Easter Bunny did!

Saturday, April 15 Easter festivities began with an Easter Egg Hunt which ended up at the school due to inclement weather. Members of the Akron-Westfield FFA assisted at the Easter Egg Hunt.

Following the hunt, the sun came out and was a beautiful day for the Easter Basket Hunt in downtown Akron. Children up to age 12 were given a number and had to find the corresponding number at a participating Chamber business to get their bag of goodies. Along with the basket hunt, many businesses offered fun activities such as seeing chicks, decorating cookies, coloring, face painting, Easter treats, and much more.

The events were sponsored by the Akron Area Chamber of Commerce from 9 a.m. to noon.

Chamber businesses participating in the Easter Basket Hunt included Akron Care Center, Akron Chiropractic Center, Akron Gold & Silver, Akron Hometowner, Akron Jo’s Cafe, Akron Mercy Medical Clinic, Akron Pizza Ranch, Akron Public Library, Akron Veterinary Clinic, Britton Chiropractic & Rehab Clinic, Broken Kettle Wine Cellars, Chubs Country Store, Casey’s General Store, City of Akron, Dirks Hardware, Expressive Arts Studio & Gallery, Express Fitness, Hawarden Regional Healthcare, Helping Hands Thrift Store, Maynard’s Foods, Mindy’s Designs & Vicki’s Redesigns, New Horizons United Church of Christ, Peoples Bank, Premier Communications, Security National Bank, State Farm Financial – Brad Fowler, Twin Flames Massage & Wellness Centre, and Welch’s Repair & Tire.

“We appreciate all the Chamber members who participated,” said Akron Chamber President Rodney Anderson. “We hope our list is complete.”