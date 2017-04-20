Question of the Week

By: Maggie Brown

This week students and staff were asked “What do you think would be the hardest thing for you to give up on?”

Mr. Thien, Elementary PE Teacher, said, “Being able to go outside, because I don’t think I’d be able to not go outside.”

Paxton Giedd, a senior, responded, “Family.”

Mrs. Brittany Heeren, the Librarian, answered, “Food.”

Truc Ly Bui, a sophomore, answered, “Studying English.”

HS PE Teacher, Mr. Eric Walkingstick, said, “Life.”

Khrysa Zinn, a sophomore, answered, “School.”

Donovan Irizarry, a freshman, answered, “School.”

Kainen Otten, a freshman, said, “School.”

Mrs. Krista Wieland, the school guidance counselor, responded, “My family.”

Mr. Mike Allner, the coordinator for the at-risk program, said, “The Green Bay Packers”

Zac Eyer, a senior, said “Taking showers.”

Landon McConnell, a freshman, said, “Life.”

Ben Ostermyer, a senior, said, “My dreams and aspirations.”

Cal Eskra, a senior, answered, “My family.”