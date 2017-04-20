MS Track Races at EP-J in First Meet

By: Josie Green

On Friday, April 7, the Westerners traveled to Elk Point-Jefferson for their first track meet of the year.

In the 8th grade girls track Nola Schierling placed 6th in the 100M hurdles. For the 100M dash, Hailey Wilken placed 1st and Tori Nemesio placed 2nd. Arlena Heyl ran in the 200M dash she placed 6th. In the 400 M dash was Elise Knapp placing 1st and Addison McMillan placed 4th. McKenna Henrich placed 2nd in the 800M run. Nemesio placed 1st in the high jump she jumped 4’2”.Hailey Watkins placed 2nd with a throw of 28’10½” and Schierling placed 6th with a throw of 21’10½”. Watkins placed 4th in discus with a throw of 57’6” and Heyl placed 6th with a throw of 53’0”. Henrich placed 4th in the long jump with a jump of 13’1” and Watkins placed 3rd with a jump of 13’3½”. Henrich, Nemesio, Wilken, and Knapp placed first in the 400M relay with a time of 1:00.43.

In the 7th grade track Aubie Hartman placed 3rd in the 100M dash, Chloee Colt placed 4th and Marinda Moore placed 5th. Taryn Wilken placed 1st in the 200M dash, Emmalee Wilken placed 4th and Moore placed 5th. In the 400M dash Natalie Nielsen placed 1st and Megan Meinen placed 3rd. Nielsen placed 1st in the 800M run and Sabrina Gutierrez placed 2nd. In the 1600 M run Chloee Colt placed 1st and Meinen placed 3rd. The 400M relay consisting of Colt, Gutierrez, Aubie Hartman, and Emmalee Wilken placed 1st with a time of 1:02.45 also Marinda Moore, Madison Green, Keira Hillrichs, and Jersey Wendel placed 6th with a time of 1:11.30. Gutierrez placed 1st in the high jump with a jump of 4’4. In shot put Presley Marnach placed 3rd with a throw of 21’4. Aubie Hartman placed 4th in the long jump with a jump of 12’6 and Taryn Wilken placed 5th a jump of 12’3.

In the 8th grade boys track Carter Meinen placed 3rd in the 110M hurdles and Jader Briggs placed 4th. Tanner DeRochie placed 5th in the 200M dash. Briggs, DeRochie, Meinen, and Tyson Fairbanks placed 4th in the 400M relay with a time of 56.19. In the high jump DeRochie placed 2nd with a jump of 4’10” and Briggs placed 6th with a jump of 4’0”. Brett Tentinger placed 6th in the shot put with a throw of 31’2”.

In the 7th grade boys track Parker Britton placed 3rd in the 110M hurdles and Elijah Hoffer placed 6th. Tyson Fairbanks placed 2nd in the 100M dash. Carson James placed 6th in the 200M dash. Landyn Vossberg 4th in the 800M run and Britton placed 5th. In the 1600M run Landon Schuknecht placed 3rd and Bryce Jurgensen placed 4th. Cael Moffatt placed 4th in shot put with a throw of 23’2½” and Sam Philips placed 5th a throw of 23’0”. Moffatt placed 3rd in discus with a throw of 68’6”. Fairbanks placed 4th in long jump with a jump of 14¾”. The 800M relay consisting of Fairbanks, Hoffer, Vossberg, and Britton placed 3rd with a time of 2:11.96 and Bryce Stowe, Haden McMahon, James, and Cade Walkingstick placed 6th with a time of 2:14.37. Hoffer, Austin Kemner, Haden McMahon, and, Jordan Rabey ran in the 400M relay placing 5th with a time of 1:07.97. In the 1600M relay consisting of James, Vossberg, Jurgensen, and Walkingstick placed 1st with a time of 4:30.88.