MS Track Runs at DV for Second Meet

By: Jillian Hyer

On Tuesday, April 11, the Akron-Westfield Middle School track teams traveled to Dakota Valley to compete against six other schools.

The 7th grade girls team earned 4th place. In the Long Jump, Taryn Wilken placed 4th, Aubie Hartman placed 6th, Kailey Jackson placed 11th, and Emmalee Wilken placed 16th. In the 100M, Chloee Colt placed 5th, Taryn Wilken placed 7th, Aubie Hartman placed 9th, and Marinda Moore placed 10th. In the 200M, Taryn Wilken placed 6th, Aubie Hartman placed 7th, Moore placed 11th, and Emmalee Wilken placed 13th. In the 400M, Natalie Nielsen placed 3rd, Madison Green placed 18th, and Keira Hillrichs placed 19th. In the 800M, Nielsen placed 4th, Sabrina Gutierrez placed 6th, Megan Meinen placed 10th, and Sydney Parks placed 25th. In the 1600M, Colt placed 2nd. In the 100M Hurdles, Green placed 12th, Hailey Jackson placed 13th, Parks placed 18th, and Presley Marnach placed 19th. In the High Jump, Gutierrez placed 1st. In the Shot Put Marnach placed 5th. In the Discus, Marnach placed 13th place, and Cassie Miller placed 16th.

The 8th grade girls earned 6th place. In the Girls 100M, Hailey Wilken placed 4th, Tori Nemesio placed 10th, and Arlena Heyl placed 21th. In the 200M, Heyl placed 14th. In the 400M, Elise Knapp placed 4th, Addison McMillan placed 10th, and Madalyn Munsen placed 13th. In the 100M Hurdles, Nola Schierling placed 13th. In the High Jump, Nemesio placed 7th. In the Triple Jump, Henrich placed 6th and Heyl placed 7th. In the Shot Put, Hailey Watkins placed 4th, Sophie Knuth placed 9th, and Schierling placed 10th. In the Discus, Heyl placed 8th, Emma Martinac placed 9th, and Knuth placed 10th. In the Long Jump, Henrich placed 9th and Heyl placed 16th.

The 7th Grade boys placed 6th. In the 100M, Tyson Fairbanks placed 3rd, Cade Walkingstick placed 12th, Jorden Rabey placed 16th, and Riley Ericson placed 22th. In the 200M, Haden McMahon placed 18th and Cael Moffatt placed 20th. In the 400M, McMahon placed 15th, Garrett Rush placed 16th, Sam Philips placed 17th, and Ashton Otten placed 18th. In the 800M, Landyn Vossberg placed 13th, Landon Schuknecht placed 22nd, Austen Kemner placed 27th, Bryce Stowe placed 30th, Ericson placed 31st, Alex Bernard placed 32nd, Otten placed 34th, and Jacob Hankins placed 36th. In the 1600M Bryce Jurgensen placed 13th and Schuknecht placed 18th. In the 110M Hurdles, Parker Britton placed 9th and Matthew Nielsen placed 11th. In the Long Jump, Britton placed 3rd and Walkingstick placed 4th. In the Triple Jump, Fairbanks placed 2nd. In the Shot Put, Moffatt placed 9th, Philips placed 11th, and Ericson placed 14th. In the Discus, Moffatt placed 11th, and Philips placed 13th.

The 8th Grade boys placed 7th. In the 100M, Tanner Derochie placed 5th, Carter Meinen placed 19th, Carter Anderson placed 21st, and Kaden Hebert placed 24th. In the 200M, Derochie placed 5th. In the 400M, Kyle Welch placed 14th. In the 800M, Welch placed 9th. In the 110M Hurdles, Meinen placed 9th, and Jader Briggs placed 13th. In the High Jump, Derochie placed 4th. In the Long Jump, Briggs placed 10th. In the Shot Put, Brett Tentinger placed 4th and Anderson placed 9th. In the Discus, Tentinger placed 8th, Sam Mullinix placed 10th, and Hebert placed 16th.