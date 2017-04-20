FFA Attends 89th Annual State Leadership Conference

By: Autumn Stowe

From April 9 until April 11, the Akron-Westfield FFA attended the 89th Iowa FFA Leadership Conference. Members attending included: Danika Tindall, Lexi Koele, Callie Henrich, Cody Hillrichs, Laken Mullinix, Kammi Bishop, Brenden Kroksh, Aaron Hartman, Autumn Stowe, Cori Main, and Kendra Ericson.

While at the convention, the record for membership attendance was broken, with 5,868 FFA members and advisors present.

Both Laken Mullinix and Cody Hillrichs received the State Degree Award, the highest degree available at the state level. 644 additional Iowa FFA members also obtained this award.

Autumn Stowe competed in Public Speaking and received a Gold Emblem award placing in the top 5.

Lexi Koele and Aaron Hartman received a Gold Emblem rating for the Chapter Board, and placed in the top 10 out of 104 chapters.

Cori Main and Kendra Ericson competed in the State Greenhand Test. Cori received a Gold rating, and Kendra received a silver rating.

Kammi Bishop’s reporter scrapbook received a bronze rating. Kammi also participated in the State FFA Choir.

Brendan Kroksh was selected to serve on the 12 member State Nomination Committee, where he interviewed potential State Officer candidates three days prior to convention, and selected the balloted state officer candidates.

Danika Tindall and Callie Henrich both served as Chapter Delegates. Danika also served as chairperson of the state Auditing Committee, while Callie was a member of the State POA Committee.

The Akron-Westfield FFA Chapter also received an award in celebration of its 75th anniversary. The Akron-Westfield FFA Chapter originated on February 27, 1942, and looks forward to celebrating 75 years this summer.

Aaron Hartman, Cody Hillrichs, Laken Mullinix, Lexi Koele, Kendra Ericson, and Cori Main also served on the State Courtesy Corps, which assists in running contest events and various other aspects of State Convention.

The A-W FFA Chapter also toured the ISU Swine Farm, attended all four sessions, visited Career Shows, and listened to many inspirational speakers. All in all, the Iowa FFA Leadership Conference was a great experience, and the Akron-Westfield Chapter performed extremely well.

Congratulations to all participants!