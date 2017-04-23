Plymouth County District Court Dispositions week of April 10, 2017 and Traffic Fines week of April 17

Filed 4/10/2017

Andrew William Bock, 32, of Le Mars, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was sentenced to two years in prison and a fine of $625.

Filed 4/12/2017

Jeremiah Joshua Barnes, 31, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty to the serious misdemeanor of driving while under the influence. This is his first offense. His license was revoked and he was sentenced to 365 days in jail with all but two days suspended, and a fine of $1,250 with $625 waived upon proof of a temporary restricted license. He was placed on probation for one year.

Leslie Ortega, 21, was found in violation of probation. Deferred judgment and probation were revoked.

Seth Mitchel Plendl, 22, of Kingsley, pleaded guilty to the aggravated misdemeanor of driving while barred. He was sentenced to seven days in jail and a fine of $625.

Michael Herman Potter, 34, of Sioux City, was found in violation of his probation and sentenced to 14 days in jail.

Filed 4/13/2017

Justin Lee Ames, 37, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty to the Class D felony of forgery. He was sentenced to a one-year suspended prison term, and a fine of $625. He was placed on probation for one year.

Andrew John Hines, 23, of Rollingstone, Minn., pleaded guilty to the aggravated misdemeanor of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was sentenced to a two-year suspended prison term, and a fine of $625. He then pleaded guilty to the serious misdemeanor of operating while under the influence. This is his first offense. His license was revoked and he was sentenced to 365 days in jail with all but 16 days suspended, and a fine of $1,250. He was placed on probation for one year.

Filed 1/14/2017

Robert William Wessling, 54, of Danbury, pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of disorderly conduct – fighting or violent behavior. He was sentenced to time served.

-30-

New Judgments

Filed 4/10/2017

State of Iowa vs. Jesse Gilbert Weiler, 28, Le Mars; public intoxication; time served plus costs.

Plymouth County

District Court

Traffic Fines

April 17, 2017

State of Iowa vs. Mark Howard Juhl, 69, Remsen, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Dominic Edward Tuggle, 17, Cherokee, speeding $120 judgment on bond.

State of Iowa vs. Brady Kevin Detloff, 20, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Matthew John Schiefen, 47, Merrill, dark window or windshield $127.

State of Iowa vs. Kathleen Marie Friedrichsen, 55, Le Mars, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Karen Gabriela Acosta, 26, Sioux Center, speeding $90 judgment.

State of Iowa vs. Timothy Thomas Duax, 52, Sioux City, speeding $90.

State of Iowa vs. Abigail Ann Wymore, 29, Remsen, operating non-registered vehicle $135 judgment.

State of Iowa vs. Amanda Grace Mahrt, 28, Kingsley, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jeremy Dean Pressley, 29, Aurelia, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Frank Dean Harvey, 55, Remsen, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Brandon Roger McDonald, 28, Akron, speeding $125 judgment.

State of Iowa vs. Travis John Diischer, 36, Aurelia, speeding $120; failure to comply with safety regulations rules $135.

State of Iowa vs. Harvey John Vande Weerd, 41, Alton, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Austin R. Reinke, 27, Le Mars, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Karen Marie Menard Hodges, 50, Sioux City, fail to display registration plate $87.

State of Iowa vs. Kurt Michael List, 30, Hospers, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Orionna Elena Fuentes, 19, Le Mars, failure to yield to vehicle on right $195.

State of Iowa vs. Trenton Nathaniel Thibeault, 17, Sioux City, failure to maintain or use safety belts $127.

State of Iowa vs. Makda Resom Gebre, 22, Sioux City, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Jacob Dewey Varner, 18, Falconer, N.Y., speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Tracy Eugene Hebrock, 43, Liberty, Kansas, maximum gross weight violation $222; maximum group axle weight violation $269.

State of Iowa vs. Denise Irene Diaz, 23, Riverside, Calif., speeding $233.

State of Iowa vs. Paul Edwin Henggeler, 42, Barnard, Mo., failure to comply with safety regulations rules $127.

State of Iowa vs. Kathleen Mary Wilson, 70, Le Mars, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. JoAnn Kay Schwebach, 67, Alton, speeding $90.

State of Iowa vs. Darla May Strampe, 55, Paullina, speeding $90.

State of Iowa vs. Courtney Joy Sitzmann, 18, Hinton, speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Ryann Kristene Arnold, 36, Remsen, speeding $114.

State of Iowa vs. Dale Kevin Lovdal, 33, Lindstrom, Minn., speeding $87.

State of Iowa vs. Julie Ann Moore, 49, Sioux City, contempt-refusal/failure to pay fine or costs $210 judgment.

City of Akron vs. Jeremy R. Olson, 40, Randolph, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Akron vs. Poojaben Vijaykumar Bhakta, 25, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Akron vs. John Carl Klompien, 46, Orange City, speeding $87.

City of Akron vs. Miranda Marie Wallen, 23, Marcus, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Jenny Lynne Bunce, 30, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Julian Gomez, 22, Sioux City, failure to have valid license/permit while operating motor vehicle $330.

City of Hinton vs. Drew Daniel Hieber, 33, Mapleton, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. James H. Kettner, 54, Kearney, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Virginia Rae Delance, 68, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Shane Christopher Sitzmann, 46, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Deborah Josephine Wilson, 48, Easton, Mo., speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Laura Eileen Harrison, 44, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Antany Tha Xaymountry, 24, Sioux City, speeding $114.

City of Hinton vs. Jose R. Gonzalez Vasquez, 48, South Sioux City, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Dennis Wayne Rose, 56, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Katherine Morgan Rosenbaum, 23, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Lindsay Rae Gross, 26, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Job Vega Gonzalez, 17, Rock Valley, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Calvin Marcus Stitt, 30, Panama City Beach, Fla., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Rick Todd Moore, 49, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Antonio A. Gomez, 72, Jackson, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Roy J. Strunk, 66, La Vista, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Ashley N. Blackwell, 24, Elkhorn, Neb., speeding $87.

City of Hinton vs. Derek William Hooyer, 20, Hudson, S.D., speeding $114.

City of Le Mars vs. Jonathan M. Lenz, 28, Omaha, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Le Mars vs. Ryan McGuire Hajek, 30, Remsen, operating non registered vehicle $127.

City of Le Mars vs. David Joseph McCarthy, Jr., 26, Sioux City, speeding $87.

City of Le Mars vs. Gena Maria Villasenor Santana, 35, Fountain, Colo., speeding $114.

City of Le Mars vs. Adam Elijah Raub, 34, Le Mars, speeding $87.

City of Merrill vs. Debbie Dee Ehret, 63, Lake Park, speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Charles Andrew Hunt, 33, Omaha, Neb., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Zachary Aaron Adler, 24, Grand Forks, N.D., speeding $114.

City of Merrill vs. Boe Stoefner, 40, Des Moines, speeding $114.

Fine amounts listed do not include cents.