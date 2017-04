Lady Westerners compete at Warriorette Relays

Posted April 26, 2017 at 3:48 pm

Akron-Westfield tracksters competed in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriorette Relays’ Class A Division on April 20. First Place The Lady Westerners came home with no first places. Second Place Shaylee Siebens: 100-Meter Dash, 13.30 seconds. Callie Henrich: Shot Put, 37 feet 4 inches; and Discus Throw: 109’ 1 inch. Kiana Appley: Long Jump, 14’3.25”. Third Place 4×100-Meter Relay: Brynn Van Eldik, Jordan Neubrand, Kiana Appley and Shaylee Siebens, 54.93 seconds. Fourth Place Brynn Van Eldik: 100-Meter Dash, 13.65 seconds. 4×100-Meter Shuttle Hurdle: Jessica Hansen, Courtney Waterbury, McKenna Moats and Shaylee Siebens, 1:30.94. Kailee Tucker: High Jump, 4’6”. McKenna Moats: 400 Meter Hurdles, 1:22.64 Fifth Place 4×400-Meter Relay: Sarah Ritz, Kammi Bishop, Callie Henrich and Jennifer Ritz, 5:03.34. Courtney Waterbury: High Jump, 4’4”. Sixth Place Jessica Hansen, 100-Meter Hurdles, 20.08 seconds. 4×200-Meter Relay: Elizabeth Caballero, Sarah Ritz, Kailee Tucker and Jaden Harris, 2:17.52. Other Placings Kaberly Coyle: Discus, 84’02”, seventh place. Jennifer Ritz: 400-Meter Dash, 1:16.34, seventh place. Melissa Meinen, 800-Meter Dash, 3:04.51, seventh place; and 1,500-Meter Run, 6:27.89, seventh place. Danika Tindall: 3,000-Meter Run, 14:28.88, seventh place. 800 Sprint Medley: Jordan Neubrand, Kiana Appley, Brynn Van Eldik and McKenna Moats, 2:12.49, seventh place. Distance Medley: Raileigh Edwards, Kailee Tucker, Elizabeth Caballero, and Sarah Ritz, 6:07.22, seventh place. Courtney Waterbury: Long Jump, 12’8”, seventh. Danika Tindall: 1,500 Meter Run, 6:29.35, eighth place. Shelby Klunkel, 400-Meter Dash, 1:59.45, 10th place. Jaden Harris: 100-Meter Hurdles, 21.44 seconds, 10th place. Shiloh Steen: 800-Meter Run, 4:06.49, 11th place. Raileigh Edwards: 200- Meter Dash, 34.15 seconds, 12th place. Saphire Berg: Shot Put, 24’10”, 13th place.

